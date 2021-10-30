LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities today continued to investigate the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the North Hills area of Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 8900 block of Orion Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, Ryan Castellanos, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said.
No suspect information was available, he said, beyond the fact that a compact sedan was last seen fleeing the area.
Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime
Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
