PASADENA (CBSLA) – A Halloween party in Pasadena turned violent when one person got shot and another got pistol-whipped before the suspects fled the scene.
A shooting on the in the 800 block of South Raymond Avenue was reported at around 2:30AM on Saturday evening. The party was taking place in a commercial building.
According to witness reports, an altercation started that resulted in the shots being fired.
One woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, while another was taken to the hospital to address serious potential head injuries after getting pistol-whipped as the suspects fled. Both women are expected to survive.
They were seen driving away in two different cars, one white and one red.
Police are currently looking for three suspects who were involved in the incident, as well as looking for information on who organized the party.
