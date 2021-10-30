VALINDA (CBSLA) – At least one person has died following a shooting in Valinda on Saturday evening.
The shooting was reported at around 8:45PM, in the 15800 block of Amar Road.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene of the shooting, after deputies who arrived on the scene found one dead and one wounded person.
The wounded person was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. Check back for information.