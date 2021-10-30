COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities have reported that one person is dead following a shooting at 10AM on Saturday morning in Compton.
An investigation is ongoing, following the shooting on the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue at, where one man was shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 2:30PM.
Information on the victim was not available at the time.
There is also no suspect information currently available.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
