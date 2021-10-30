LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The armorer in charge of gun safety on the set of the western film “Rust,” where Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, was fatally shot when actor Alec Baldwin fired live round from a prop gun, released a statement about the incident.

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed claim she was overworked on the set because she’d been hired to do two different jobs and that the she has no idea how live ammunition rounds got onto the set.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Was Practicing Holstering His Prop Gun When He Shot, Killed Halyna Hutchins

The armorer also said that she’s “devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired.”

Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys released a statement that said in part:

“She would like to address some untruths that have been told to the media, which have falsely portrayed her and slandered her. Safety is Hannah’s No. 1 priority on set. Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a

single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members. Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge. The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks.”

RELATED: A Timeline Of Accidental Deaths On Hollywood Sets In Wake Of Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting

While the armorer has been cooperating with investigators, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said they would like to speak to her again.

“There’s a lot of follow up questions. I appreciate her statement, but again, I encourage her to work with out investigators, to come in and clarify some of the questions that we do have,” Mendoza said.

Investigators said three people are key to the investigation, Alec Baldwin who fired the gun that killed the 42-year-old Hutchins, assistant director Dave Halls who handed Baldwin the firearm and Gutierrez Reed who was in charge of the gun.