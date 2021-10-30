FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Police on Saturday circulated a photo of an 89-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing in Fullerton.
Betty Sullivan was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near the 300 block of North Pomona Avenue, the Fullerton Police Department reported.
Sullivan was last seen driving a blue 2021 Mazda 3 with California license plate BE96Z17.
She was described a 5-feet tall white woman with blond hair, brown eyes weighing 120 pounds.
Fullerton police urged anyone with information regarding Sullivan’s whereabouts to call them at 714-738-6800.