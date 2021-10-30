ORANGE (CBSLA) – It was a take of two cities on the vaccination front Saturday.
In Orange, residents held a rally to oppose all vaccination mandates. Demonstrators held flags and signs that claimed vaccines are dangerous.
Some demonstrators described vaccinations as “experimental injections.”
But in Wilmington, city leaders joined volunteers in promoting COVID-19 vaccines. They went door-to-door to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 shots. Volunteers also steered people to several vaccination clinics that were open in the Wilmington area.
Earlier this month, California became the first state in the country to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once vaccines are approved.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Health Department announced Saturday that they are seeing a slight increase in coronavirus cases.
The county reported more than 1400 new infections, with 14 additional deaths. Currently, there is 630 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the Los Angeles Times, nearly 69-percent of Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 62-percent are fully vaccinated.
Experts have stated that about 85-percent of Americans need to be vaccinated in order to bring the pandemic fully under control.
As of Oct. 7, people 12 years or older are required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative coronavirus test to enter bars, restaurants, clubs or lounges. Full proof of vaccination is required to enter any event with 10,000 people or more.
Beginning Nov 6., of full vaccination will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments