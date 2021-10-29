WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman was shot and killed in an upscale West Hollywood apartment complex on Thursday, and there is still no word on a suspect.
The incident happened in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Avalon West Hollywood apartments. Residents reported hearing yelling and then gunfire.
Medics performed life-saving actions on the woman, who was only identified as in her 20s and rushed her to the hospital where she died.
Homicide investigators returned to the apartment complex to collect more information that could lead to a suspect, but so far, no arrests have been made.