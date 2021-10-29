LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles restaurant owners are bracing for new coronavirus vaccine requirements to go into effect next week.
Starting Nov. 4, businesses in L.A., including restaurants, bars, coffee shops, salons, theaters, and gyms, will have to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for customers.
Customers can show qualifying exemptions, but restaurant owners say it could be difficult to enforce the new rules as some are still struggling with staffing shortages and are worried about possible confrontations about the new rules.
“We’ve all taken drastic measures to make sure that everyone is extremely safe and cautious. We haven’t had one COVID case here, knock on wood. But, I just feel like that’s a whole other overstep that if I don’t have to right now I really don’t want to,” said Misty Mansouri, the owner of Lady Byrd Cafe.
Starting Nov. 29, businesses in violation of the rules could be fined up to $5,000 for repeated offenses.