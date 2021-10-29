LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California on Friday admitted to a “troubling delay” in alerting the campus community about allegations of drugging and sexual assault by a fraternity.

“We now know that there was a troubling delay in acting on this information. As president, I came to USC with the promise to confront what is wrong and lead the effort to fix what is broken. This is too important to not get right,” said USC President Carol Folt.

Folt said in the letter sent to students and staff that the university’s hotline received at least seven reports of possible drugging and possible sexual assault at a fraternity in late September, but the information wasn’t shared with the campus community until about a month later.

The allegations sparked protests by campus groups, including faculty and students, claiming the university wasn’t doing enough to respond to the reports of crimes on campus.

RELATED: USC Places Sigma Nu Fraternity On Interim Suspension After Reports Of ‘Possible Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assaults’

According to an email sent to USC staff and obtained by CBSLA, the university received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the Sigma Nu fraternity house located in the 600 block of W. 28th Street, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults.

The Sigma Nu fraternity chapter at USC was put on interim suspension and, according to the email, cannot host any activities at the fraternity house.

USC’s Title IX office, which handles reports of sex discrimination and violence, can be contacted at https://eeotix.usc.edu/report/.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.