LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of California, Los Angeles has partnered up with Amazon to institute what they will call the “Science Hub for Humanity and Artificial Intelligence.”

The research center will implemented with the goal of using academic research on artificial intelligence in order to develop solutions for some of the world’s most pressing societal issues.

This move comes on what UCLA calls “Amazon Science Day at UCLA,” marking the 52 year anniversary of the birth of the internet at the school.

The hub is slated to operate out of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon on this effort to examine the future of artificial intelligence and its implications for our world,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “The Science Hub for Humanity and Artificial Intelligence will advance AI-related discoveries and deepen our understanding of a discipline that is revolutionizing the way we use and understand modern technology.”

Amazon has agreed to donate $1 million in the first year of this partnership, with a potential for four additional years in the deal.

Samueli doctoral students will provided up to $70,000 in fellowships and paid internship opportunities through Amazon. The research hub will also support community activities like public symposiums, workshops and more.

This is the first known collaboration between the two partners in the move.

UCLA also announced the unveiling of another forward-thinking program a little over a week ago with the Barbra Streisand Institute.

