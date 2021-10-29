SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The nicest guy in Hollywood strikes again.

Last week, a San Dimas couple was in the middle of their dream wedding on a beach in Santa Monica, with friends and family, when none other than actor Tom Hanks showed up and crashed their wedding.

Tashia and Diciembre Farris had just wrapped up their ceremony on the beach Oct. 22 when a familiar face appeared in the crowd.

“A guy walks through the crowd, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy walking in our photos?’” Tashia told CBSLA. “And the crowd is like, ‘That’s Tom Hanks!’ And I’m like, ‘What? No way!’ Right? And he took off his hat and he starts talking and immediately we knew it was Tom Hanks.”

“He said, you know, ‘Is the groom around?’” Diciembre said. “And we said, ‘There’s no groom, it’s bride and bride.’ And that’s when you see him say, ‘Get out of town!’”

Hanks was the delight of the brides and their guests and kids, who kept looking for Woody from “Toy Story.”

“The kids are looking for actual Woody from ‘Toy Story,’ and they’re like, ‘that’s not him,'” Diciembre said.

Hanks is something of a wedding crashing professional. In 2016, he popped into a couple’s photo session in New York City’s Central Park and posed with the newlyweds.

“Tom Hanks had such an amazing personality,” Tashia said. “(He) accepted us for who we are, showed us love like we were family. Stuck around and took pictures with our guests. He was great.”

For Diciembre, Hanks’ visit meant something extra special.

“It wasn’t until later that evening my sister called me and said, ‘You will not guess when Tom Hanks’ birthday is.’ And it was July 9, which is my brother’s birthday,” Diciembre said.

Diciembre’s brother, who died in 2017, had a seat reserved at the ceremony. Hanks dropping by felt like fate for the couple.

“Wow, out of all people on this day, Tom Hanks showed up to let us know my brother was there,” Diciembre said.

Before he left, Hanks had these parting words for the blushing brides.

“If we’re ever in the same room, or the same airport, or something like that, come on by, push your way through and say ‘I remember (you),’” Hanks said.