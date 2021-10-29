CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CARSON (CBSLA) – Local authorities have responded to the scene of a shooting in Carson on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported that the shooting happened at approximately 4:30PM.

One person was shot and mortally wounded at the scene. They later died at a nearby hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an area on the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street.j

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

 