CARSON (CBSLA) – Local authorities have responded to the scene of a shooting in Carson on Friday afternoon.
Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported that the shooting happened at approximately 4:30PM.
One person was shot and mortally wounded at the scene. They later died at a nearby hospital.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an area on the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street.j
Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.