BURBANK (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Burbank Thursday night which left a man wounded.
The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. in the area of Frederic Street and Chandler Boulevard.
Burbank police responded to reports of gunfire to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, police said. His condition was not confirmed Friday.
Investigators have identified the suspect and do not believe the shooting was random in nature, police said. The suspect and victim knew each other prior to the shooting, police said. A possible motive was not released.
Immediately after the shooting, police received information that the suspect had family that lived in a nearby home. A SWAT team was called out and a perimeter was established. The home was searched, but the suspect was not found.
As of Friday morning, he remains at large. Investigators have chosen not to release his name.