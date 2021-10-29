LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A portion of the A (Blue) and E (Expo) Metro rail lines will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday evening through the end of service Sunday as crews do construction on the Regional Connector Transit Project.
The A Line will be closed at 7th/Metro, Pico, Grand/LATTC and San Pedro stations, and service will resume at Washington Station.
The E Line will be closed at 7th /Metro and Pico stations, and service will resume at LATTC/Ortho Station.
The closure will repeat during the weekends of Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
Riders will be able to use the Metro Bus Line 859 for free while service is suspended on the trains.
Riders will be able to use the Metro Bus Line 859 for free while service is suspended on the trains.

Metro will also provide staff at the train platforms to guide patrons to the nearest bus stops.
