HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Drivers everywhere are feeling the pain at the pump and prices just keep going up.

The long lines of cars waiting for gas at a Costco in Huntington Beach Friday were a sure sign that drivers are willing to wait for the least expensive gas in Orange County.

The average price of regular gas in Orange County reached its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, at $4.534.

Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to $4.575, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012.

There are gas stations in L.A. County, like the one at Beverly and La Cienega Boulevard, advertising premium gas for $6.29 per gallon.

Another gas station in Orange County on the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach border where high-octane gas is selling for $5.28.

“I’m paying the price for convenience,” said one driver. “It’s just on the way to where I go most places and I just stop when I need it.”

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, an oil price information service, the price of gas has been climbing for more than two weeks in the Southland.

Gas prices have reached the highest amount since October of 2012, nine years ago.

Since October 2020, a gallon of regular gas has risen $1.41 in L.A. County. In Orange County, prices have risen $1.04 since last year.

“We just bought a hybrid for that reason,” said another driver. “…Most of our driving is done in the city so we are saving half, and our next car will be electric.”

A year ago, a barrel of West-Texas crude oil was about $35. On Thursday, it was nearly $83.