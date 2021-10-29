WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A fight that occurred after a customer got angry over being asked to wear a mask in a Woodland Hills restaurant Sunday night was captured on video.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Kabuki Restaurant, located in the 20900 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The woman who recorded the video told CBSLA that the customer got angry after a hostess asked him to wear a mask. The customer can be seen aggressively yelling, “You go f— yourself,” at the hostess.

“I started to get nervous that she was going to be in trouble,” said the woman, who chose not to share her name with CBSLA. “So I started recording.”

Other diners then came to the hostess’ defense. When another customer tried to intervene on the hostess’ behalf, the maskless man pushed him. A second man from the other side of the restaurant then rushed in and punched the maskless man.

“The guy in the blue hoodie comes out of nowhere, punches him (the maskless customer) in the face,” the woman who recorded the video said. “It just went so fast.”

The maskless man claimed he was assaulted but left soon after the altercation. Los Angeles police said no one requested medical help and no arrests were made.

The son of the woman who provided the video to CBSLA posted it on Reddit, and it has now been viewed more than 7 million times. The woman told CBSLA she feels guilty about exposing the maskless man.

“I don’t know what implications have come from it, I can only assume they’re not good,” she said.

She believes his behavior was wrong, but thinks he deserves the chance to explain his actions.

“Give him a chance to be remorseful and to speak on his own behalf,” she said.

In Los Angeles County, all employees and customers are required to wear masks in a restaurant when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.