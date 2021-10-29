WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A dangerous Orange County pursuit early Friday morning came to an end in Westminster, but not before causing a crash on the 22 Freeway.
The incident began at around 12:40 a.m., when Seal Beach police began pursuing the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol. What sparked the chase and exactly where it started was unclear.
During the pursuit, there was a crash on the westbound 22 Freeway at Goldenwest Street in Garden Grove. The circumstances of the crash were unclear.
It appears that after the collision, the suspect continued on before finally coming to a stop a short distance away near the Alamitos Animal Hospital on Garden Grove Boulevard.
It’s unclear if the driver was arrested, or whether shots were fired during the pursuit.