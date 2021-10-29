PORTLAND, OR (CBSLA) – Less than a week after a 20-point victory over Portland the Clippers fell to the Trail Blazers tonight, 111-92.

Despite a 42-point game from Paul George, the rest of the team struggled once again, with Kawhi Leonard still missing from the lineup. Leonard is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021-22 season, thanks to an ACL surgery in July.

George was 6-of-9 from three tonight, adding eight rebounds, second-most on the night amongst L.A. players.

Luke Kennard added 16 points off the bench for the Clippers on 4-of-11 shooting from three-point range.

Los Angeles scored just 16 points in the second quarter to the Blazers 23, and they never looked back.

Heading into the final quarter, the Clippers were down 76-67, despite putting together their best quarter of the night, scoring 27 points on the back of a 15-point quarter from PG.

The Blazers got 25 points from Damian Lillard and 14 from both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, who also added 17 rebounds in the contest. The Blazers shot 46.3% from three tonight, well above the league average of 34.4%.

Portland is now 3-2 on the season, and 1-1 in the season series against the Clippers.

The Clippers are 1-4 to start the season, and continue their four-game road trip following Friday night’s game. They will make a stop in Oklahoma City to face the Thunder (1-4) on Monday, before heading to Minnesota, where they’ll black back-to-back games against the Timberwolves (3-1) on November 3 and November 5.