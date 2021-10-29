LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Family, friends, community leaders and law enforcement came together on Friday to remember the life of a woman who was killed during a street takeover crash in South Los Angeles in 2019.

An SUV leaving the scene of the takeover slammed into a pop-up Halloween store, killing Bethany Holguin, and injuring seven others on May 11, 2019.

“She had the biggest heart and she was really the strength of our family. She kept us all going, she kept us all together,” said Holguin’s aunt Lori Argumedo. “They were driving about 80 to 100 mph, ran the stop sign and hit my niece, pretty much crushing every bone in Bethany’s body.”