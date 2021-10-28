LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed today at Valencia High School, prompting the county Department of Public Health to order the cancellation of the school’s Friday night football game against Saugus High School.

Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, told City News Service that some, but not all of the cases, involve the football team, but the infections at the campus have been “epidemiologically linked.”

“Everything that has been going on at the school this week, the cases that have been (in the media), they’re all connected,” Caldwell said.

The William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed to CBSLA Wednesday that there were at least 33 cases of COVID-19 reported at Valencia High, most of which were among students. The outbreak was primarily within the school’s cheerleading program. The cheer squad has been shut down until the outbreak is brought under control, the district confirmed.

Caldwell insisted, however, that while the football game has been canceled, classes at Valencia High School will be held as usual on Friday, despite rumors that the school was being closed. Caldwell said the football game will be listed as a forfeit by Valencia High School.

VHS Principal Pete Getz issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the school’s football facilities will be closed Friday for “deep cleaning.”

“We realize this is a difficult time for our school community, and we want to assure you that all safety protocols and regulations are being followed on campus,” Getz said. “We will continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining a safe campus to preserve the academic environment.”

Nearly three-dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Valencia High School.

“You’re definitely concerned, but I think they’re doing the best they can,” said Jeffrey Collins a Valencia High parent.

School district officials say because of the increased cases, Valencia High has been identified as an outbreak facility, requiring the involvement of the LA County Department of Public Health. District officials said they’re following the health department’s protocols.

“If a student or staff member is vaccinated and they are asymptomatic, they are not showing symptoms, they can continue to go to school,” said Caldwell.