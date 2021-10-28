YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Human remains found earlier this month in Yucca Valley have been identified as a New Jersey woman who went missing in the area back in June.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday that the remains found earlier this month are those of 30-year-old Lauren Cho. The cause of death is unknown pending a toxicology report.
Cho was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail.
Her remains were discovered by sheriff’s search crews on Oct. 9 in rugged terrain in the open desert of Yucca Valley.
CBS New York reported that at the time she disappeared, Cho was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and was staying at an Airbnb resort, described as a compound for aspiring artists.
Her boyfriend told investigators that on the day she disappeared, she left her personal belongings behind and walked away from the Airbnb after “suffering from mental distress,” CBS New York reported.
The sheriff’s department served a search warrant on the compound about a month after her disappearance.