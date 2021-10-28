HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Regina King left her mark in Holywood Thursday as she placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, "The Harder They Fall" begins streaming on Netflix.
King won a best-supporting actress Oscar in 2019 for her emotional portrayal of Sharon Rivers, mother of the lead character Tish (KiKi Layne) in writer-director Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the James Baldwin novel, “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
She also won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie Emmys in 2015 and 2016 for her roles on the ABC anthology series "American Crime," and outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie Emmys in 2018 for Netflix's "Seven Seconds" and 2020 for HBO's limited superhero series "Watchmen."
King was raised in the View Park-Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles, and began her career as a cast member of the 1985-90 NBC comedy “227.”
Some of her early film appearances included roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “Poetic Justice” and “Higher Learning.”
She also played notable parts in "Ray," "Jerry Maguire," "A Thin Line Between Love and Hate," "Enemy of the State" and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."
