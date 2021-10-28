BURBANK (CBSLA) – Burbank police have responded to reports of a shooting on Thursday evening, on the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Florence Street.
Early reports indicate that at least one person has been shot, with a possibility for multiple victims.
SWAT officials are on hand investigating the scene. Authorities believe that the shooter could still be within the neighborhood limits.
The authorities have established a perimeter in the Chandler area of Burbank as they seek the shooter in the incident.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.