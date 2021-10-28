LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities responded to reports of a potential active shooter at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening.

At around 7:30 PM Thursday evening, LAX Airport police were called with reports of an active shooter in Terminal 1. However, once they arrived, they found no indications of an active shooter and no weapons recovered in the process of detaining one individual.

At around the same time, Twitter started filling with reports of an active shooting situation at LAX that caused brief panic. Reports from the scene detail passengers running off of planes and onto the airfield, hiding behind luggage cars and attempting to evacuate the airport.

Breaking: @RoadSageLA reports a panic leads people onto runway 24L at @flyLAXairport causing an FAA ground stop. One person in custody, two injured. Unknown reason for scare. More than 100 travelers are standing along taxi way near terminal 1, gate 5. pic.twitter.com/bTvGXgsxmY — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) October 29, 2021

The panic resulted in a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop and a complete evacuation of Terminal 1. Thus far, police have arrested one person, while at least two appear to be injured. One of the two people who injured themselves during fleeing has been taken to the hospital, and their status is unknown.

Per a statement from LAX’s Twitter account:

“At about 7:30 p.m. tonight, there was a report of a person with a firearm in Terminal 1. Approximately 300 passengers self-evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. Airport police responded and detained one person for further investigation. There were no shots fired and no weapons recovered. During the self-evacuation, two people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and one was transported. As a result of the security incident, the FAA initiated a ground stop for flights at LAX. The FAA has since resumed operations on the south side of the airfield. TSA is providing additional agents at Terminal 1 to move people back into the terminal.”

Flights on the south side of LAX have resumed activity, while flights on the north side will remain grounded for the foreseeable time.

The TSA added extra personnel to the scene to help transport individuals back into the terminal.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.