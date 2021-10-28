LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have reported that an accident on an offramp of the 101 Freeway has involved one fatality and one injury.
The crash occurred around 4:30AM on Vine Street and according to reports from the scene, the vehicle crashed through a
fence and some trees and hit a residential building.
A man, 36-years old and identified as Valentin Lorenzo, was transported to the hospital where he died. Lorenzo was the passenger in the vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department had initially believed that Lorenzo was a pedestrian who was struck by the car. His city of residence is currently unknown.
The driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but the identity of that person is unknown. The status of their injuries is also unknown.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.
