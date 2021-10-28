LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Westwood man has agreed to plead guilty to providing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller prior to his overdose death at his Studio City home, according to court papers obtained Thursday.
Stephen Walter, 48, is one of three people charged in the death of the rapper, who died from an overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.
Walter is expected to plead guilty via Zoom on Nov. 8 to a federal charge of distribution of fentanyl and agree to a prison sentence of 17 years, according to his plea agreement. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after he pleads guilty.
Two co-defendants, Cameron James Pettit 38, of Lake Havasu, Arizona,and Ryan Michael Reavis, 30, of West Hollywood, are set to go to trial in March.
On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City. Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner’s office.
Prosecutors allege that Walter, Reavis and Pettit distributed narcotics to Miller two days before the performer overdosed.
The indictment alleges that Pettit ordered the fentanyl-laced pills from Walter, and Reavis delivered the narcotics to Pettit, who sold the drugs to Miller.
Reavis and Pettit previously pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles federal court.
