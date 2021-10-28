WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood Thursday night.
The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. Gives Back To Community With "Chris Cares Winter Handout"
Somone called 911 about a women screaming for help, according to Sky9’s Desmond Shaw.
When sheriff’s deputies and LA County Fire arrived, they found a woman who was bloody and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.READ MORE: 1 Person In Custody After Security Incident At LAX Temporarily Grounds Flights, Hundreds Evacuated, 2 People Reportedly Injured
First responders attempted to transport the victim to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.
No additional details were available.MORE NEWS: Dog Rescued From Buoy In Long Beach Now Seeking A Forever Home
This is a developing story, check back for details.