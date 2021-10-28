BIG SUR (CBSLA) — A stretch of scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur remains closed Thursday after a major rockslide.
Both directions of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County will be closed for at least a week after the rockslide.
An image released by Caltrans officials show several large boulders and rocks strewn across the two-lane highway. Caltrans says it’s assessing the slide, and the rock slopes immediately above the roadway.

UPDATE: Highway 1 is fully closed in both directions from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County due to a rockslide. There is no estimate for re-opening.@CaltransD5 https://t.co/3LbBe8so71 https://t.co/RcJFpfGnT7 pic.twitter.com/8xb18BxJBv
Highway 1 in Big Sur is famous for its coastal views and pristine forests, but residents and businesses in the area have recently been hammered by devastating events – a pandemic forcing tourists to stay home, more regular occurrences of wildfires, followed by devastating mud flows that in recent years even forced Caltrans to rebuild Highway 1 on top of a massive landslide.
Caltrans officials travelers heading north can use Highway 46 West and Highway 101 as alternates, while southbound drivers can use Highway 68 and Highway 101.