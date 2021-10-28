MALIBU (CBSLA) – A firefighter was injured in a Malibu brushfire on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters reported to the 24600 block of Piuma Road, west of West Saddle Peak Road a little after noon, where they were able to stop the forward progress of the fire in around 45 minutes. They were assisted by an aircraft crew.
One firefighter was injured in the process of putting out the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
There were no structures damaged in the fire, and crews remained on scene to detect any potential hot spots.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)