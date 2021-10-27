LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down the driver of a tractor-trailer that fatally struck a pedestrian in South LA earlier this week.
A woman was walking north near Grand and Gage avenues at 6:40 a.m. when a tractor-trailer turning right onto Gage from northbound Grand hit her. The driver left the scene without stopping to help or identify him or herself.
Firefighters tried to help the woman, who suffered multiple severe injuries, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has been withheld pending notification of her family.
Security video from a nearby gas station captured images at a distance of the tractor-trailer, which may have been exiting the northbound 110 Freeway . It appears to have been a late-model, dark-colored cab with a possible company logo on the driver-side door. The trailer it was hauling was white with some numbering and lettering to the front and sides.
Anyone with information about this crash can call LAPD Central Traffic Detective Berdin at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 31958@lapd.online.