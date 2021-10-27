WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — Shipping companies that don’t get their empty containers out of the Port of Los Angeles quickly will now face larger fines.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council authorized the port to fine companies $100 per container plus $100 for every day that it does not move. The fines will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 1.
Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents the area and is also running for mayor, said the situation has become dangerous as containers continued to be stacked higher and higher. The councilman highlighted the incident when an unsecured container slide off the bed of a truck and crushed a car parked on the side of the road.
Buscaino said it's important to eliminate the backlog of ships and get the economy back on track.
“If we don’t do everything we can to clear this backlog, this year won’t be the grinch that stole Christmas — it will be the gridlock that stole this Christmas.
The Port of Long Beach is expected to institute similar fines.
The two ports have been backlogged for a few months as dozens of ships anchored offshore waiting to dock. The Port of LA and Port of Long Beach account for 40% of the nation’s imports leading it to garner attention from the White House.