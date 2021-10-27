COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles sustained fatal injuries in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, police said Wednesday.
The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was driving north in a 1992 Volvo around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday when the car drifted to the right, went off the road and slammed into a temporary concrete barrier, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.
He was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m.
