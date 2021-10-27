LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusty winds of up to 50 mph are expected to blow through parts of the Southland starting early Thursday morning through the afternoon, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
Wind advisories are in place from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
North to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 are expected for the mountain areas. Meanwhile, gusts can reach up to 40 mph in the valleys, and to 45 in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
The NWS said the high winds can blow around unsecured objects and could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could also be blown down and power outages may result.
