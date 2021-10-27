LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was not a good night as not only the Los Angeles Lakers but also the Clippers lost their matchups Wednesday night.

The Clippers struggled to muster anything on offense shooting 35.6% from the field, 22% from three and 61.5 from the free-throw line. While their opponents also struggled, shooting 40.7% and a measly 15% from three, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled out the victory, 92-79.

Star guard Paul George struggled to find the bottom of the net, scoring only 12 points, going 6-20 from the field and 0-8 from behind the arc. Forward Nicolas Batum and guard Reggie Jackson led the team in scoring with 16 each, a season-high for Batum. The bench also struggled to get anything going shooting a collective 28% overall and even worse from three hitting only 23% from behind the arc.

The Clippers’ bench only scored 18 points — three points more than the Cavaliers’ highest scorer off the bench Ricky Rubio, 15. Veteran power forward Kevin Love and sophomore forward Lamar Stevens also scored off the bench 10 and 2 points respectively. Love recorded his first double-double of the season also raking in 10 boards.

The Cavs were carried by the stellar play of their young core: guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland as well as rookie center Evan Mobley. Sexton led the team in scoring with 26 points while shooting an impressive 60% from the field. He struggled to find the bottom of the net from three missing all 4 attempts. Garland took a more distributive approach leading the team in assists, 6, while also scoring 16 points.

Mobley struggled from the field only converting on three of his 10 attempts but shot a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. He recorded the second double-double of his young career with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers will look to regroup before their next matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.