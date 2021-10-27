SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Shull Elementary School in San Dimas was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because a bear was spotted on the campus.
Sheriff's officials confirmed at about 9:20 a.m. that a bear had been reported in the area near Shull Elementary, 825 N. Amelia Ave., prompting the campus lockdown, which has since been lifted.
The bear apparently found a tree it liked right above a nearby home, and stayed there even as sheriff’s deputies began arriving, and helicopters hovered in the sky above. At about 11:10 a.m., it scooted down the tree and made its way across the home’s lawn, and was last seen disappearing into some nearby bushes.
Wildlife personnel were called out to the area. By about 11:30 a.m., the bear was tranquilized and removed from the neighborhood in a pickup truck.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.