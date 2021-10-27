LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UC police asked the public’s help Thursday in identifying a man they say assaulted several UCLA students near Drake Stadium.
UC police issued an advisory alerting people in the UCLA community about a man they say assaulted an unspecified number of students.
The attack apparently started with the man approaching victims at about 5:50 p.m. at Drake Stadium, UCLA police said. He began arguing with one student, then assaulted her, then attacked "multiple other victims" before leaving the area, according to the advisory.
No injuries were reported, and police say there were no vehicles seen in the area.
The man was described as Asian or Black with short black hair who wore a jacket, dark-colored pants, and shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident can call UCPD detectives at (310) 825-1491 about report #21-1717.