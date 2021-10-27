LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on its way to John Wayne Airport diverted to Denver International after a passenger assaulted a female flight attendant.

Reports from another passenger on the flight suggest that the incident occurred about halfway through the trip, when the plane was over Ohio. The passenger suspected of assaulting the flight attendant was reportedly in first or business class, though it was unclear where exactly the assault took place.

The flight attendant, though, did have blood on her, according to the passenger who spoke to CBSLA.

“I saw her walk by and she had blood on the outside of her mask, which bless her, she was still wearing,” they said.

According to the airline, AA Flight 976 was able to taxi safely to the gate where law enforcement removed the passenger.

American Airlines released the following statement:

“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution, and the individual involved in this incident will not be allowed to travel with us in the future.

We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board.”

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a statement noting the incident and said the aircraft landed safely in Denver at around 6:37 p.m. local time, adding that the agency will investigate the matter.

The flight attendant who suffered the assault was transported to a local hospital, though the airline said it could not comment any further on their condition for privacy reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.