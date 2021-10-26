COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Parents in Orange County packed a school board meeting on Tuesday after a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers endorsed the use a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

“It’s so wrong,” said mother Anne Peloso. “This is not nazi Germany, you don’t force people into injections here.”

Earlier on Tuesday, FDA advisers endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. While the FDA is not bound by this recommendation, they have typically ruled in line with the advisers’ recommendations. The regulatory agency should make its decision within the next few days. The Centers for Disease Control is also expected to make a final decision within the following week.

“We now have to make really huge decisions,” said Peloso as she contemplated pulling her children out of school and maybe even the state. “I mean what are we gonna do?”

Los Angeles Unified School District has already instituted a vaccine mandate for students.

LAUSD’s mandate requires eligible high school athletes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.31. All other eligible students must be vaccinated by January 2022 when the second semester starts.

Fearing the Newport-Mesa Unified School District may require vaccines for in-person learning, parents and children pleaded with the school board to not institute a mandate.

“It is our job to make sure our kids are taken care of and we trust you to take care of them,” said one parent during the meeting.”

“Your job is to protect kids just like me and tonight I ask you to please allow parents, children and their doctors to make whatever decision is best for their families and not make this a requirement for in-person school,” added a student.

A spokesperson for the Newport-Mesa school district says board members will do what the state tells them to do.

Attorney Nicole Pearson said school districts do not have the authority to mandate an investigational drug as a condition for in-person learning. Her law firm filed a lawsuit against the LAUSD for requiring vaccines for in-person learning.

“We will not stop,” Pearson said at the meeting. “We will come after every single district that tries to roll out this mandate.”

The school board said they will not vote on any mandates until they get full FDA approval which may not happen until next spring.