LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — For two years, 2,000 students from Lynwood High School have been taking classes at the nearby middle school after the roof of the high school collapsed in June 2020.
On Tuesday, state senator Lena Gonzalez and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon visited the school to assess the damages and explore possible fixes.READ MORE: LADWP Extends Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs
“This school had major violations at the time when it was built,” said Gonzalez. “We need to rectify those decisions and also move forward. And ensure that this school gets rebuilt.”READ MORE: Authorities Seeking Suspect in Culver City Robbery
According to an investigation, the design of the building did not match its original construction submitted 25 years ago.
The estimated cost to repair the roof is at least $150 million.MORE NEWS: LASD Seek Help Finding Juting "Katie" Kuo from Rowland Heights
In the meantime, Lynwood High School students will continue to attend classes at Lynwood Middle School. The middle school students have been placed at other campuses