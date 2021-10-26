ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for any information regarding 25-year-old Juting “Katie” Kuo, a resident of Rowland Heights.
According to her family, she last contacted them on Monday, Oct. 25 at around 3:21 pm.
Kuo, who is Asian, is 5-feet-6-inches, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2015 white Honda Civic.
Anyone with information should contact LASD's Missing person Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at the Crime Stopper's website: lacrimestoppers.org.