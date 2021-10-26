LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A report of sexual assault in a bathroom at Hamilton High School was under investigation Tuesday by the LAPD and Los Angeles Unified School police.
A video was posted to social media of a female student who was sexually assaulted while she was surrounded by several male students in a boys' bathroom.
In a phone message to parents, Hamilton High School Principal Jennifer Baxter did not give details about the investigation, but said the school's crisis team has been activated and students were given the chance to talk to counselors.
"An incident occurred on campus last yesterday, on Wednesday, involving several students in the boys' restroom," she said in the message. "The school administration is coordinating with LAPD and LA school police department to investigate this issue further."
Baxter said, to the school’s knowledge at this time, there were no injuries.