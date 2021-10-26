PASADENA (CBSLA) — After a month-long search, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named the newest Rose Queen.
This year, the Tournament interviewed hundreds of students from 24 Pasadena-area schools before finally choosing Nadia Chung as the 103rd Rose Queen.READ MORE: Lakers down Spurs, 125-121 in Overtime
The Rose Queen is chosen from hundreds of applicants each year, based on criteria including public speaking, academic achievement, youth leadership and community and school involvement.
Chung, a senior at La Cañada High School currently works for the Los Angeles Times in the High School Insider section, dances for California Contemporary Youth Ballet and is the President of the LCHS Speech and Debate Team, among many other things.READ MORE: Criminal Charges 'Not Ruled Out' After Accidental Prop-Gun Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins By Alec Baldwin
At the coronation ceremony, Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller presented with a Mikimoto crown featuring more than 600 cultured pearls and six carats of diamonds.
Chung and the rest of the 2022 Royal Court will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship.
The Royal Court members and the Rose Queen serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and greater Los Angeles area.
The six members other than the Chung are:
- Jeannine Brigs of John Marshall Fundamental High School;
- Ava Feldman of South Pasadena High School;
- Abigail Griffith of Pasadena High School;
- Swetha Somasundaram of Arcadia High School;
- McKenzie Street of Flintridge Sacred Heart; and
- Jaeda Walden of La Cañada High School.
All members of the Royal Court were finalists in the Rose Queen Selection.