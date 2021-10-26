LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A flatbed truck spilled hundreds of gallons of an unknown chemical at a Jefferson Park intersection Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat crews were called to the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards just after 8 a.m. when ten plastic 55-gallon drums containing an unknown substance fell off a flatbed truck near an Arco gas station.
It’s unclear what the substance was contained in the drums.
According to the fire department, one person who was exposed was decontaminated at the scene. There were no reports of serious injury.
There were no evacuations or major road closures, but drivers were advised to avoid the area.