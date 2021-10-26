HOUSTON, TX (CBSLA) – The Atlanta Braves jumped to an early lead in both Game 1 and the World Series thanks to an aggressive approach at the plate. They now lead the World Series 1-0 over the Houston Astros, following their 6-2 victory.

A rocket off the bat of Jorge Soler, who took the third pitch he saw, and the third pitch of the game, over the left field wall, gave the Braves an instant 1-0 lead.

Soler becomes the first leadoff batter in World Series history to hit a leadoff home run in Game 1. It was also his first game since coming off the COVID-19 injured list back on October 12.

Already up 1-0, the Braves tacked on another first inning run thanks to an Austin Riley double that drove in Ozzie Albies, who reached base on an infield single.

It didn’t take long for Atlanta to chase Houston starter Framber Valdez out of the game, when Adam Duvall extended their lead to 5-0 in the third inning with his two-run homer.

Charlie Morton, who started the game for the Braves, was pitching beautifully, before leaving the game in the middle of the third inning due to injury.

What appeared to be minor, ending up being detrimental to his season, as he fractured his right fibula on a come-backer in the second inning. He would end up hurling 16 pitches with a broken fibula, before taking himself out of the game – striking out two in the process.

Morton’s season was declared finished by the Braves mid-game on Twitter.

Atlanta got 7.2 solid innings out of their bullpen, making up for Morton’s early exit: A.J. Minter (2.2 innings), Luke Jackson (1.2 innings), Tyler Matzek (1.1 innings) and Will Smith (1.0 inning). Combined, they allowed two runs, striking out eight and walking none.

A rare sloppy game came at the normally sure hands of both teams, who finished the season tied with the best fielding percentages in the league, .988. Each team committed one error a piece, but other careless plays deemed hits may have pointed to the nerves of taking the stage in baseball’s biggest moment.

Game 2 is slated for Wednesday evening at 5:09PM on FOX. Jose Urquidy is lined up to take the mound for Houston, sporting a 27.00 ERA in the postseason in one game pitched, allowing five runs in just 1.2 innings pitched.

Facing off against him will be Max Fried, who is 1-1 in three games pitched this postseason, with a 3.78 ERA in 16.2 innings.

The series will move to Atlanta where for Games 3, 4 and (if necessary) 5. Games 6 and 7 (again, if necessary) will finish off the World Series in Houston.

The Braves are looking for their first World Series victory since 1995.

While the Astros, who are in the Fall Classic for the third time in five years, are looking for their second in that span, taking it home in 2017, despite cheating measures being found later in 2020.