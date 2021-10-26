CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Authorities are seeking information on a robbery in Culver City on Monday.
They are currently searching for a suspect who robbed a local business, located in the 4300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, near the 405 Freeway.
The suspect has been described as a roughly 40-year-old white man who stands about 5′ 8″ inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray shoes, glasses and a face mask.
The man entered the building at around 2:30PM, brandishing a knife. He demanded money from the woman working at the front desk of the business.
Despite giving the man the money, he demanded more, of which there was none. The woman attempted to flee before she reported getting hit with a sharp object on her lower back. Her injury is non-life threatening.
Anyone with information was asked to contact CCPD Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)