LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the murder of a man on Tuesday morning in an area of Unincorporated Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred off of the 8100 block of Alix Avenue, near East 81st Street.
Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the shots were heard around 7:40AM, and deputies who responded to the area found a man, Kevin Hernandez, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Hernandez is reported to have been a Los Angeles local.
Paramedics who arrived on the scene pronounced Hernandez dead.
So far, there are no suspects in the shooting and no motive is yet known.
Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the LASD’s homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
