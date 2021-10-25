VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people.

The victim that died at the scene has been identified as a woman assumed to be in her 20’s, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The person’s name was withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It was unclear if the driver was hurt.

The driver, now identified as 18-year old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was reportedly taking part in a street takeover. A street takeover is when racers or members of car clubs work together to take over a stretch of a street or intersection to perform various stunts like burnouts or donuts.

Carrillo-Castaneda was arrested for murder at the scene of the incident.

He was doing donuts in the middle of an intersection and driving at high speeds before crashing into the building, all while being pursued by a LAPD helicopter. Police at the scene reported that the vehicle was traveling so quickly that it left 200 feet worth of skid marks in an attempt to brake before hitting the building. The vehicle still traveled 75 feet into the building before coming to a stop.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. at 7600 Woodley Avenue, at Saticoy Street, said Stewart.

The vehicle has now been identified as a 2007 black Chevy Tahoe.

The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

LAFD’s Urban Search and Rescue team was evaluating the stability of the building, Stewart added.

Detectives with the Valley Traffic Division ask that anyone with any information about the collision contact them. You can contact Detective Barragan at (818) 644-8028 or Detective Davis at (818) 633-8032.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)