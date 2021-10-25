SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – At least two cars are considered to be damaged following a tree that fell at 1151 West 10th Steet, during Monday’s powerful storm in San Pedro.
The violent winds and weather caused the large tree to rip free of its lodgings, tearing up part of a sidewalk and a driveway before landing on top of one parked car, and scraping another.
Crews are on hand attempting to remove the debris from the road. West 10th Street in San Pedro is currently closed as crews attempt to cut the fallen tree apart, making it easier to remove.
San Pedro was one of many locations that saw a variety of damage during Monday’s storm. Southern California was impacted by a powerful storm that made its way down from Northern California, this included a series of flash flood and mudslide warnings, with dangerous driving conditions throughout the day.