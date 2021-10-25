LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 31-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen in downtown Los Angeles.
Timothy Evan Murphy, who also goes by the nickname “D,” was last seen in downtown Los Angeles at about noon May 1, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
Murphy is biracial, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes, curly brown hair, a tattoo of a palm tree near his right eye, a tattoo of the Playboy bunny logo near his left eye and the name “Lidia” tattooed over his heart.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.